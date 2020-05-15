Thompson Votes to Pass Heroes Act

Washington – Today Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05) voted to pass H.R. 6800, the Heroes Act. This is the fifth Coronavirus relief bill passed by the House since March and includes critical provisions for which Thompson advocated to provide relief for state and local governments, food assistance and to help small businesses keep their lights on. A statement from Thompson is below.

“The Coronavirus pandemic continues to affect every part of our lives and every part of our communities. Congress must continue delivering relief – enhancing the health care systems whose staff are working tirelessly to keep us safe and supporting those working families and small businesses who have been hardest hit by the economic downturn. That’s why today I voted to pass the Heroes Act, the next installment in critical relief from the Federal government.

“The Heroes Act includes several provisions I fought for to help our district, including $1 trillion for state and local governments like ours that are on the tip of the spear in delivering relief. That’s funding for our health care workers, our cops and firefighters, our teachers and so many more. The bill also includes my legislation to help small businesses pay their fixed costs, such as rent, utilities and mortgage payments, assistance that can help them keep the lights on throughout this crisis. This legislation also eliminates the cap on the State and Local Tax (SALT) deduction for two years. Finally, the Heroes Act includes the FEED Act, my bill that increases funding for state and local governments to provide nutritious meals to vulnerable populations by partnering with restaurants and small family farmers.

“The Heroes Act is a massive investment of funding from the Federal government, one that I do not take lightly. But it is just that, an investment. It helps ensure our families can feed their children, our small businesses will be there when we can safely visit them again, and our economy can once again thrive.”

You can click here to watch Thompson speak on the House floor in favor of the Heroes Act and you can click here for a summary of the estimated funding that will go to local governments in the Fifth Congressional District. You can also click here to read a summary of the bill and here to read the full text.

###

Congressman Mike Thompson is proud to represent California’s 5th Congressional District, which includes all or part of Contra Costa, Lake, Napa, Solano and Sonoma Counties. He is a senior member of the House Committee on Ways and Means where he chairs the Subcommittee on Select Revenue Measures. Rep. Thompson is Chairman of the House Gun Violence Prevention Task Force. He is also Co-Chair of the bipartisan, bicameral Congressional Wine Caucus and a member of the fiscally-conservative Blue Dog Coalition.