Thompson Votes to Pass Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act

Washington – Today Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05) voted to pass the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, the bipartisan legislation to invest $550 billion in new infrastructure spending. A statement from Thompson is below.

“Today, I was proud to vote to pass the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, a multi-billion investment in rebuilding our nation’s infrastructure, creating jobs and addressing climate change. This is a bipartisan bill, crafted by Republicans and Democrats, that provides a 21st Century infrastructure. It will help rebuild our transportation system with $25.3 billion for our highways, $4.2 billion for bridges, and $9.45 billion for transit projects. Our state will get $84 million to help protect against wildfire, including funding to increase federal firefighter salaries, implement wildfire mitigation programs, carry out forest management projects, and help homeowners fireproof their homes. California will also get at least $100 million for broadband in our state, at a time when more than 545,000 people in our state can’t access the internet.

“Finally, the bill is an important down payment in our efforts to combat climate change, with $21 billion to protect our environment and over $15 billion to invest in clean energy infrastructure, such as a national network of electric vehicle (EV) chargers, zero emission school buses, and research into next generation clean electricity technologies. I am proud to vote to pass this bill today and move our state and our nation’s infrastructure into the next generation.”

The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act was first passed by the Senate last summer with a wide, bipartisan majority. The bill provides $550 billion in new spending and $450 billion for existing surface transportation programs. Important funding for California includes:

$25.3 billion for highways,

$4.2 billion for bridges,

$9.45 billion for transit,

$3.5 billion for clean drinking water,

$1.5 billion for airports,

$384 million for electric vehicle charging stations, and

$100 million for broadband.

You can click here to learn more.

###