Thompson Votes to Pass Landmark Equality Act

Washington – Today Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05) voted to pass H.R. 5, the Equality Act, landmark legislation to ensure LGBTQ people are not discriminated against in education, housing, employment and other public accommodations. Under many state laws, LGBTQ individuals are still at risk of being fired, evicted or denied service because of their sexual orientation or gender identity. This bill, of which Thompson is an original coauthor, creates a national standard to prohibit such discrimination by amending the Civil Rights Act.

“Today we took a big step forward on our nation’s path toward full equality for everyone under the law. Right now, so many of our LGBTQ friends, neighbors and loved ones can still be fired or kicked out of their homes, just for who they are and whom they love. They worry about being denied service at a restaurant or losing out on buying a home, without any legal remedy,” said Thompson. “The Equality Act rights this wrong, establishing a national prohibition against such discrimination. Today, I was proud to vote for this important legislation and stand with our LGBTQ community in saying that they deserve the same rights as all of us – to live free from discrimination and to access equal protection.”

The Equality Act now heads to the Senate for consideration. You can click here to learn more about this landmark legislation.

###

Congressman Mike Thompson is proud to represent California’s 5th Congressional District, which includes all or part of Contra Costa, Lake, Napa, Solano and Sonoma Counties. He is a senior member of the House Committee on Ways and Means where he chairs the Subcommittee on Select Revenue Measures. Rep. Thompson is Chairman of the House Gun Violence Prevention Task Force. He is also Co-Chair of the bipartisan, bicameral Congressional Wine Caucus and a member of the fiscally-conservative Blue Dog Coalition.