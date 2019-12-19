Thompson Votes to Pass Legislation Implementing USMCA Trade Deal

Washington – Today Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05), a member of the eight-person United States Mexico Canada Working Group, voted to pass legislation to implement the improved USMCA trade agreement. Thompson released the following statement after the vote.

“The trade agreement originally presented to Congress earlier this year missed the mark, offering few benefits for American workers, lacking protections for our environment, and making prescription drugs more expensive. The original deal was unenforceable, a non-starter for me and my colleagues.

“After months of negotiations by me and others as members of the Working Group led by Speaker Nancy Pelosi, we now have the best deal possible. This improved agreement truly protects labor rights, the future of our environment and the ability to lower the costs of medications. And for the first time in the history of our trade negotiations, this deal includes enforcement provisions, ensuring bad actors are held accountable. I was proud to vote yes today and urge Senate Majority Leader McConnell to schedule a vote quickly so we can get this done for the American people.”

You can watch Thompson’s statement on the floor urging a yes vote by clicking here. You can click here for a detailed list of improvements secured by Working Group negotiations to the USMCA trade agreement.

