Thompson Votes to Pass Moving Forward Act

Washington – Today Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05) voted to pass H.R. 2, the Moving Forward Act, which is the House’s signature comprehensive transportation and infrastructure package. The legislation includes two of Thompson’s bills, the GREEN Act and the Catastrophe Loss Mitigation Incentive and Tax Parity Act. A statement from Thompson is below.

“Our nation’s infrastructure is in desperate need of modernization. Today, I was proud to vote to pass a $1.5 trillion package investing in our nation’s infrastructure – our roads, bridges, ports and transit systems. This legislation will also help create good-paying jobs that we need now more than ever as we face recovery from the Coronavirus pandemic. And it will help us modernize our infrastructure so it can better withstand disasters and help tackle the threat of climate change.

“This legislation includes two of my bills to help achieve these goals. The Moving Forward Act includes the GREEN Act, my bill that provides major tax incentives to increase the use of renewable energy and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The package also includes H.R. 5494, my bill to give homeowners a tax break to retrofit their homes so they can better withstand disasters, such as earthquakes and wildfires. Both are vital pieces of legislation to help our district be better prepared in the wake of fires and natural disasters we have faced over the years. I am proud to see these bills pass the House today. This moves us one step further in our goal of ensuring our infrastructure is better prepared for the transportation needs of the 21st Century.”

You can click here to learn more about H.R. 7330, the GREEN Act and you can click here to learn more about H.R. 5494, the Catastrophe Loss Mitigation Incentive and Tax Parity Act. Both were included in the underlying bill, H.R. 2, the Moving Forward Act. You can click here to learn more about that bill.

###

Congressman Mike Thompson is proud to represent California’s 5th Congressional District, which includes all or part of Contra Costa, Lake, Napa, Solano and Sonoma Counties. He is a senior member of the House Committee on Ways and Means where he chairs the Subcommittee on Select Revenue Measures. Rep. Thompson is Chairman of the House Gun Violence Prevention Task Force. He is also Co-Chair of the bipartisan, bicameral Congressional Wine Caucus and a member of the fiscally-conservative Blue Dog Coalition.