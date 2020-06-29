Thompson Votes to Pass Patient Protection and Affordable Care Enhancement Act

Washington – Today Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05), a senior member of the House Ways and Means Subcommittee on Health, voted to pass H.R. 1425, the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Enhancement Act. This bill works to enhance the progress made by the Affordable Care Act, including strengthening the protections for people with pre-existing conditions. A statement from Thompson is below.

“Since the first day of this Congress, we have been working to expand access to quality, affordable health care for people across our nation. In the middle of a global pandemic, this work is important now more than ever. That’s why today I was proud to vote to pass the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Enhancement Act, a bill to expand the progress we have made under the Affordable Care Act.

“The bill I voted to pass today will help lower health coverage costs and allow for the negotiation of drug prices, so that people can better afford life-saving medications. This legislation also expands coverage and works to combat inequities in health coverage that have made it harder for vulnerable populations to get the care they need. Finally, the bill strengthens protections for people with pre-existing conditions. We are facing dual crises – a global pandemic and a President trying to dismantle the Affordable Care Act – and it’s critical we enhance our progress and deliver more affordable care for people across our nation.”

The Patient Protection and Affordable Care Enhancement Act builds on the progress made by the Affordable Care Act by:

Lowering the cost of health care coverage by expanding tax credits and subsidies that help Americans afford coverage through the ACA Marketplaces,

Allowing for the negotiation of prescription drug prices,

Expanding coverage by encouraging hold-out states to expand Medicaid and providing funds to Federal and state efforts to increase enrollment and establishing state-based Marketplaces,

Combating health inequities facing Black Americans and people of coverage, and

Strengthening the protections for people with pre-existing conditions that have delivered affordable care to millions over the last ten years.

Thompson spoke on the House floor in favor of this bill and you can click here to watch his speech. You can click here to read a summary of the bill.

