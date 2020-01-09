Thompson Votes to Pass War Powers Resolution

Washington – Today Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05), a combat veteran and former member of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, voted to pass H. Con. Res. 83, a War Powers Resolution designated to limit the President’s military actions regarding Iran. The legislation passed on a bipartisan vote. This resolution sends a message that the President must protect American lives by de-escalating tensions with Iran and follow Constitutionally-mandated protocol when deciding whether to use military force. The resolution reiterates previous law stating that only Congress can declare war and that Congress has not authorized military action against Iran.

“It is dangerous to continue down our current path escalating tensions with Iran. It puts American lives – including our servicemembers and diplomats abroad – at a serious risk. General Qassem Soleimani was a bad guy who deserved his fate. No one in Congress is mourning his demise. However, the President’s actions have made American lives less safe. Our nation’s military is now focused on Iran rather than the threat of the ISIS, 15,000 more troops are in harm’s way in the region, and Iran has taken further steps to develop a nuclear weapon.

“Only Congress has the Constitutional authority to declare war and the current Authorization for the Use of Military Force is outdated and does not authorize military action against Iran. First and foremost, the President must ensure his actions abroad are protecting American lives and following our Constitutional structure. Today I voted for the War Powers Resolution. I came to this conclusion after the classified briefing conducted by the Departments of State and Defense, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the CIA and the Acting Director of National Intelligence and after reading the President’s classified notification regarding U.S. military actions against Iran. I remain opposed to further escalation with Iran.”

You can click here to read the text of H. Con. Res 83, which Thompson was an original cosponsor of and voted to pass today.

