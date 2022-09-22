Thompson Votes to Protect Communities and Provide Law Enforcement with Critical Resources

Today, Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05) voted for a package of public safety bills that will help ensure that our law enforcement in small towns and communities have the necessary resources to keep our communities safe.

“Crime rose sharply during the COVID-19 pandemic. House Democrats secured billions for local governments to keep local police and first responders on the job,” said Thompson. “As the father of a deputy sheriff, I am proud to vote for these public safety bills that invest in our local law enforcement and help break the cycle of violence to ensure that every American lives in a safe community.”

These public safety bills will help prevent crime, save lives, and advance justice.

H.R. 6448, the Invest to Protect Act provides local small towns and communities with fewer than 125 officers access to resources and training while providing mental health counseling for their officers. This bill also preferences law enforcement agencies who use funds for certain eligible activities, including de-escalation training, data collection, and evidence-based best practices and training on the use of lethal and nonlethal force.

H.R. 8542, the Mental Health Justice Act of 2022 would create a grant program through the Department of Health and Human Services for states, Tribes, and local governments to hire, train, and dispatch mental health professionals when responding to 911 calls involving a mental health crisis. This would ensure that people experiencing mental health crisis are connected with the appropriate care they need.

H.R. 4118, the Break the Cycle of Violence Act, would authorize federal grants to local communities for evidence based community violence intervention programs with the goal of disrupting the cycle of violence. The Office of Community Violence Intervention would be created at the Department of Health and Human Services with the task of implementing these grant programs. An additional program will be created at the Department of Labor to provide job and skill training for youth in communities impacted by violence.

H.R. 5768, the VICTIM Act, would establish a grant program at the Department of Justice to help state, Tribal, and local governments improve clearance rates for homicides and non-fatal shootings. These resources will be used to help police meet the needs of victims and their family members and provide additional investigative tools to law enforcement to solve crimes.