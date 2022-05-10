Thompson Votes to Provide Additional Emergency Funding to Ukraine

Washington – Today, Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05) voted to pass H.R. 7691, the Additional Ukraine Supplemental Appropriations Act, to provide nearly $40 billion in emergency funding to support the people of Ukraine and to combat the illegal and immoral invasion of their country by Vladimir Putin and Russia.

“Every day that the invasion of Ukraine continues, more innocent lives are lost, homes and businesses are destroyed, and Putin grows more desperate,” said Thompson. “Providing Ukraine with the resources necessary to combat this illegal invasion is the right thing to do, and the United States will always protect democracy from threats of dictatorships. This package will send key resources to the Ukrainian military, provide refugee support services, and address the rapidly growing food insecurity this invasion is causing worldwide.

“We must work to find a swift resolution to this crisis and hold Putin accountable for his war crimes and blatant disregard of Ukraine’s sovereignty. I stand at the ready to work with President Biden and my colleagues in Congress to ensure that Ukraine has the continued support it needs to stand up to Russia and protect its territory.”

This funding follows nearly $10 billion in assistance that has been provided through presidential drawdowns, and programs from the USAID, State Department, and Department of Agriculture.

A section-by-section of the bill can be found here.

