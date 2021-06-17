Thompson Votes to Repeal AUMF Against Iraq

Washington – Today Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05) voted to pass H.R. 256, a bill to repeal the Authorization for the Use of Military Force (AUMF) Against Iraq Resolution of 2002. Thompson is a combat veteran and Co-Chair of the Military Veterans Caucus. He also voted against the original Authorization for the Use of Military Force Against Iraq Resolution in October 2002. Thompson released the following statement after the vote.

“I’ve long said that our nation was led into war with Iraq on bad information, that we should never have been there, and that we need to bring our troops home. I voted against the original AUMF in 2002 and I was proud to vote to repeal it today. For far too long, Congress has abdicated its role in our nation’s war activities abroad and it’s important we fulfil our Constitutional responsibility. If we send our men and women in uniform to war, Congress should have a debate and a vote, not rely on outdated authorizations. I urge the Senate to consider this important legislation without delay.”

You can click here to read the text of H.R. 256.

