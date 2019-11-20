Thompson, Wittman Bill to Extend North American Wetlands Conservation Act Passes the House

Washington – Today Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05) and Rep. Rob Wittman (VA-01) announced that their bill H.R. 925, the North American Wetlands Conservation Extension Act (NAWCA) has passed the House and is ready for consideration in the Senate. This bipartisan bill authorizes $60 million each year for habitat restoration and conservation projects nation-wide.

“Across our nation, wetlands are home to some of our most beautiful open spaces and an incredible variety of species and it’s critical to preserve these habitats. That’s why today I was proud to see the House pass my bill to reauthorize the North American Wetlands Conservation Act, a bill to conserve our wetlands, which will in turn safeguard our water supplies and protect against flooding,” said Thompson. “We know that NAWCA investments work – over the past 30 years, $1.6 billion in Federal funding has been matched three to one. This investment has conserved nearly 30 million acres, which is a tremendous ecological and economic benefit for everyone. I will continue fighting to ensure this bill passes the Senate and becomes law.”

“I want to thank Mr. Thompson for his leadership on this legislation and I am thrilled to see its passage today. Washington should be doing more to identify those federal programs, like NAWCA, that have proven to be successful,” said Wittman. “The North American Wetlands Conservation Act works to reduce wetlands disappearance and conserve migratory bird habitat; protecting, restoring, and managing wetland habitats is important, and it is critical that we invest efficiently to conserve these areas for the use and enjoyment of future generations.”

The North American Wetlands Conservation Act works to reduce wetlands disappearance by leveraging federal investment to raise contributions from private organizations, landowners, businesses, and state and local governments that support conservation grants. Lands protected under NAWCA offer hunting, fishing, farming and other economic and recreational opportunities in which over 100 million Americans participated and spent over $150 billion in 2016 alone. You can click here to learn more about the bill and click here to watch Thompson’s remarks before House passage of the bill.

###

Congressman Mike Thompson is proud to represent California’s 5th Congressional District, which includes all or part of Contra Costa, Lake, Napa, Solano and Sonoma Counties. He is a senior member of the House Committee on Ways and Means where he chairs the Subcommittee on Tax Policy. Rep. Thompson is Chairman of the House Gun Violence Prevention Task Force. He is also Co-Chair of the bipartisan, bicameral Congressional Wine Caucus and a member of the fiscally-conservative Blue Dog Coalition