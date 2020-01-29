USMCA Trade Agreement Becomes Law

Washington – Today Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05), a member of the eight-person United States Mexico Canada (USMCA) Working Group, marked the implementation of the USMCA trade agreement, a landmark trade agreement that replaces NAFTA and boosts American trade interests across the hemisphere. Thompson released the following statement after the implementing legislation was signed into law.

“The American people deserve a trade agreement that protects workers and ensures bad actors are held accountable. The original trade agreement presented to Congress fell short of those benchmarks. Our working group, led by Speaker Pelosi, conducted months of negotiations and reached the best agreement possible.

“The improved agreement defends labor rights, putting workers first. It also protects our environment and the ability to lower the cost of medications. And for the first time in history, this agreement includes enforcement provisions to hold responsible those who violate the agreement. Implementing this legislation is a big step forward for our nation’s trade interests, putting working families first.”

