Chairman Thompson Announces Gun Violence Prevention Task Force Leadership for 117th Congress

Washington – Today Gun Violence Prevention Task Force Chairman Mike Thompson (CA-05) announced the leadership slate of the Task Force for the 117th Congress, including a new Vice Chair Representative Matt Cartwright (PA-08). Full leadership of the Task Force is included below.

“As we begin this year with a historic opportunity to continue our action to help prevent gun violence, I am proud to announce our Gun Violence Prevention Task Force leadership for the 117th Congress. This diverse groups brings perspectives from across our nation and a diligence and passion for this issue that I know will help us accomplish great things,” said Chairman Thompson, a lifelong gun owner and Vietnam combat veteran. “I am deeply honored to again serve as Chairman of this Task Force and to be working with so many colleagues who deeply understand the tragedy of gun violence and bring a strong commitment to taking action. Know we will work to pass legislation and get it signed into law to help prevent gun violence across our nation.”

The new Gun Violence Prevention Task Force Vice Chair is Representative Matt Cartwright (PA-08).

“I’m proud to join the leadership of the House Gun Violence Prevention Task Force. As a gun owner myself, I’m interested in advancing common-sense solutions that protect our Constitutional rights while keeping guns out of the wrong hands and saving lives,” said Cartwright. “Let’s work in this Congress to ensure our children grow up in a safer world.”

Task Force leadership is drawn from members with diverse backgrounds, including former prosecutors and members of law enforcement, gun violence survivors, veterans, hunters and teachers. These leaders hail from rural and urban districts in states across the nation as well as districts that have experienced devastating gun-related tragedies.

Returning Gun Violence Prevention Task Force Whips are Chief Whip Representative Ted Deutch (FL-22) and Deputy Whips Representative Madeleine Dean (PA-04), Representative Jahana Hayes (CT-05) and Representative Marc A. Veasey (TX-33).

Returning Vice Chairs include Representatives David Cicilline (RI-01), Jason Crow (CO-06), Val Demings (FL-10), Robin Kelly (IL-02), Sheila Jackson Lee (TX-18), Grace F. Napolitano (CA-32), Ed Perlmutter (CO-07), David Price (NC-04), Kathleen Rice (NY-04), Bobby Scott (VA-03), and Jackie Speier (CA-14).

The Gun Violence Prevention Task Force was established after the tragedy at Sandy Hook and has grown to a membership of more than 165.