Chairman Thompson Holds Hearing on Economic Impact of Infrastructure Investments

Washington – Today, Ways and Means Select Revenue Measures Subcommittee Chairman Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05) held a hearing titled “Examining the Economic Impact of Federal Infrastructure Investment” to hear how the investments in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will create economic opportunities and how the tax code can expand economic investment in our infrastructure.

“One of the reasons I am proud to serve on the Select Revenue Measures Subcommittee is our ability to tackle issues that truly affect all Americans and their day-to-day lives. Infrastructure investment is one of those issues,” said Thompson. “The state of our infrastructure has a constant and direct impact on the safety and wellbeing of American citizens. Congress took action to strengthen this vital part of our society when we passed the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. And despite the largely partisan vote in the House, I believe that the value of infrastructure improvements is evident to every Member’s constituents.

“Infrastructure investments will make our nation stronger and our communities safer—and I was glad to hear from members and experts on the impacts of these investments across the country.”

The witnesses who addressed the subcommittee are:

Dr. Shawn Wilson, Secretary of the Louisiana Department of Transportation

Victoria Sheehan, Commissioner of the New Hampshire Department of Transportation

Joung Lee, Deputy Director and Chief Policy Officer of AASHTO

Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha, founder and director of the Michigan State University and Hurley Children’s Hospital Pediatric Public Health Initiative

Mark McClymonds, President of McClymonds Supply & Transit Co.

You can watch the hearing here.