Chairman Thompson Releases Statement on Sandy Hook Families Receiving a Settlement from Remington

Washington – Today, House Gun Violence Prevention Task Force Chairman Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05) released the following statement in response to the $73 million settlement that Sandy Hook families are receiving from Remington Arms, the maker of the rifle that was used to kill 26 students and teachers in Newtown, Connecticut.

“This settlement is a reminder that instead of seeing the Sandy Hook tragedy as a reason to come together and work on pragmatic solutions to prevent gun violence, gun manufacturers aligned themselves with the Washington D.C. NRA to prioritize profits over saving lives,” said Thompson. “The money the families are receiving will not bring their loved ones back nor provide them true justice, but it is a step towards accountability for gun manufacturers. In the years following this shooting, manufacturers have drifted even further from reality and have fought tooth and nail against every effort to reduce gun violence.

“Background checks, red flag laws, safe storage, banning ghost guns, and other pragmatic reforms are all consistent with the Second Amendment, yet gun manufacturers and the NRA have attempted to shut the door on these reforms that we know will save lives. We must act now to prevent future mass shootings, and that includes passing my bill, the Bipartisan Background Checks Act, and other legislation that puts these reforms in place.”

###