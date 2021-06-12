Chairman Thompson Remembers Pulse Nightclub Shooting

Washington – Today Gun Violence Prevention Task Force Chairman Mike Thompson (CA-05) released the following statement on the fifth anniversary of the tragic shooting at the Pulse Nightclub in Orlando, Florida that killed 49 people.

“Five years ago, our hearts were broken at the news of a shooting at the Pulse Nightclub in Orlando, Florida. Forty-nine lives were lost, people enjoying the company of friends and loved ones in a space where they should have been safe. Our thoughts are with their families, friends and the entire community today. As we mark this tragic anniversary, we recommit to our work to ensure we help prevent gun violence, so no one else has to experience this pain. We cannot wait any longer, the time for action is now.”

###