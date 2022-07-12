House Gun Violence Prevention Task Force Chair Thompson Releases Statement on Senate Confirmation of ATF Director Dettelbach

Washington – Today, House Gun Violence Prevention Task Force Chair Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05) released the following statement after the Senate confirmed Steve Dettelbach as Director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

“Republicans in the Senate have blocked the confirmation of an ATF director for years, and today’s vote confirming Steve Dettelbach is historic,” said Thompson. “Having strong leadership at ATF will help us enforce sensible gun violence prevention laws, including the new anti-trafficking and straw purchasing laws in the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act. I congratulate Director Dettelbach on his confirmation, and I look forward to working with him to reduce gun violence and help our communities save lives.”