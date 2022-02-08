House Passes Thompson's Bill to Rename Cotati Post Office in Honor of the Pasta King, Art Ibleto

Washington – Today, the House of Representatives passed Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05)’s H.R. 735, a bill to rename the Cotati Post Office in honor of Arturo L. Ibleto, the Pasta King. The City of Cotati passed a resolution requesting that Congressman Thompson introduce this bill to honor Art’s life and legacy.

“Art Ibleto was the embodiment of the American Dream. Born in Italy, Art immigrated to Sonoma County after World War II where he met his wife, Vicki, and created a successful local restaurant and catering business,” said Thompson. “The Spaghetti Palace became an institutional landmark and local residents affectionally started to refer to him as the Pasta King. He raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for charitable causes and his philanthropy knew no bounds. I was honored to know him and call him my friend — and it was my immense pleasure to make this tribute possible with my bill.”

The bill now heads to the Senate where it will be considered and then it will be sent to President Joe Biden’s desk for his signature.

