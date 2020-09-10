Thompson and Eshoo Announce PHONE Act Passes Key Committee Hurdle

Washington – Yesterday Reps. Mike Thompson (CA-05) and Anna G. Eshoo (CA-18) announced that the bipartisan PHONE Act was adopted by the full Energy and Commerce Committee and is ready for a vote on the floor by the full House of Representatives. H.R.1289, the PHONE Act, is bipartisan legislation that would allow disaster survivors who lost their homes to keep their phone numbers while they rebuild at no cost to them.

“Right now, our district and our state are facing wildfires on an unprecedented scale. California fire survivors and survivors of any natural disaster deserve every source of peace of mind we can provide, including being able to keep their phone numbers while they rebuild. Unfortunately, under current law, phone companies can’t let survivors do this,” said Thompson. “That’s why today I was proud to see the full Energy and Commerce Committee pass my bill to solve this problem and let survivors, like those recovering from the LNU Lightning Complex fires in my district, keep their phone numbers while they rebuild their homes. I am so grateful to the committee for clearing this vital legislation and will keep working to get this bill passed on the House floor.”

“Thousands of Californians have had their homes destroyed during this horrific wildfire season, including nearly 1,000 families in my Congressional District. Under the PHONE Act, those who suffer the catastrophe of losing their homes won’t also suffer the loss of their home phone number,” said Eshoo. “I’m proud to have partnered with Rep. Thompson to garner support for this highly important bill that was adopted by the Energy and Commerce Committee on a bipartisan basis.”

The PHONE Act was introduced by Rep. Thompson and was first marked up by the Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Communications and Technology on March 10. After yesterday’s full committee markup, the bill is ready to be considered by and voted on the House floor. Rep. Eshoo offered technical amendments at both markups that were adopted by voice vote. You can click here to learn more about this bill.

