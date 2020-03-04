Thompson Announces 2020 Congressional Art Competition

Washington – Today Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05) announced that he is now accepting submissions for his 2020 Fifth Congressional District Art Competition, which is open to all local high school students. Each year, this competition gives young artists the chance to have their talent recognized. The winning piece of art from the district will be displayed in the United States Capitol.

“Our district has so much artistic talent and each year I am honored to highlight the skill of young artists as part of my Fifth Congressional District Art Competition,” said Thompson. “The grand prize winner will have their artwork hung in the halls of the Capitol for an entire year, displaying our district’s talent for visitors from around the world. I hope everyone will submit their art as part of this year’s exciting competition!”

The 2020 Fifth Congressional District Art Competition is open to high schoolers across Thompson’s District. The deadline to submit artwork is Friday, April 17, 2020. Artwork can be submitted to one of Thompson’s District Offices, including in Napa located at 2721 Napa Valley Corporate Drive, in Santa Rosa located at 2300 County Center Drive, Suite A100, or in Vallejo located at 420 Virginia Street, Suite 1C.

Artwork submitted must conform to the rules and regulations of the competition in order to be considered and those guidelines can be found by clicking here. Students, parents and teachers with questions can call Thompson’s office.

Congressman Mike Thompson is proud to represent California’s 5th Congressional District, which includes all or part of Contra Costa, Lake, Napa, Solano and Sonoma Counties. He is a senior member of the House Committee on Ways and Means where he chairs the Subcommittee on Select Revenue Measures. Rep. Thompson is Chairman of the House Gun Violence Prevention Task Force. He is also Co-Chair of the bipartisan, bicameral Congressional Wine Caucus and a member of the fiscally-conservative Blue Dog Coalition.