Thompson Announces 2021 Congressional Art Competition

Napa, CA – Today Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05) announced the start of his 2021 Fifth Congressional District Art Competition and encouraged local high school students to submit their artwork. Each year, this competition allows the chance for students to have their art displayed in the United States Capitol for an entire year.

“Each year, the Congressional Art Competition is one of my favorite ways to connect with our local students and showcase their incredible artwork to our district and our nation. The grand prize winner will have their artwork displayed in the United States Capitol for one year, an example of our local talent to the nation,” said Thompson. “Particularly in this virtual environment, I am looking forward to the excitement of this competition and encourage all our local young artists to participate.”

The 2021 Fifth Congressional District Art Competition is open to all high school students in Thompson’s district. Artwork must be submitted by Monday, April 19 and must be submitted virtually via a high-resolution photograph of the artwork to Ca05Art@mail.house.gov. Submissions must include this completed form. Please find the 2021 Rules for Students and Teachers by clicking here and the guide to copyright and plagiarism here.

