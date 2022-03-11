Thompson Announces 2022 Congressional Art Competition

St. Helena – Today, Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05) announced the start of his 2022 Congressional Art Competition and encouraged local high school students to submit their artwork. Each year, this competition allows the chance for students to have their art displayed in the United States Capitol for an entire year.

“Every year, the Congressional Art Competition provides an opportunity to showcase the incredible work and artistic ability of students throughout California’s Fifth District,” said Thompson. “I am excited to see the art that our students create, and I look forward to showcasing the grand prize winner’s art in our nation’s Capitol building and hosting them for a reception in Washington.

The 2022 Congressional Art Competition is open to all high school students in California’s Fifth district. Artwork must be submitted by Friday, April 15 and must be submitted virtually via a high-resolution photograph of the artwork to Ca05Art@mail.house.gov. Submissions must include this completed form. Please find the 2022 rules for students and teachers by clicking here and the guide to copyright and plagiarism here.