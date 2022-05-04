Thompson Announces 2022 Congressional Art Competition Finalists and Winner

St. Helena – Last night, Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05) held a virtual reception with students from California’s Fifth District who submitted pieces of art to his 2022 Congressional Art Competition. At the reception, Thompson celebrated all of the artists and announced the finalists from each county and the grand prize winner alongside a panel of judges.

This year’s grand prize winner, “Happy Hour” by Rachel Ding, Maria Carrillo High School, Santa Rosa

“Every year, the creativity of the students in California’s Fifth District amazes me,” said Thompson. “We saw this creativity firsthand in the submissions I received for my art competition, demonstrating that the future is bright. I am proud to recognize each of the finalists as well as Rachel Ding, our grand prize winner. I look forward to welcoming Rachel to Washington D.C. for a reception and to hang up her art in the Capitol Building.”

This year’s Congressional Art Competition judges were:

Debbie Yarrow, Arts Education Manager at Creative Sonoma

Frances “Penny” Bledsoe, MCT, Pinole Art Center Gallery

Milbert Mariano, Academic Dean and Vice President for Academic Administration at Pacific Union College

Priscila Soares, Artist with Mare Island Art Studios

You can view every submission on Rep. Thompson’s Facebook page here. The finalists for each county can be seen below.

Contra Costa County Finalist

“Point Reyes” by Brien Bernardo from Pinole High School, Pinole

Lake County Finalist

“Sunflowers” by Shay Rudy from Middletown High School, Middletown

Napa County Finalist

“I'm Not Sure” by Armand Shakeri from Vintage High School, Napa

Solano County Finalist

“ROSE QUARTZ” by Alex A. Palma Martinez from Bethel High School, Vallejo

Sonoma County Finalist

“Happy Hour” by Rachel Ding from Maria Carrillo High School, Santa Rosa

