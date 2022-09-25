Thompson Announces 2022 Contra Costa Public Safety Heroes

Contra Costa County – Today, Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05) announced Sergeant Zach Lekse and Captain John Angell as the 2022 Contra Costa County Public Safety Heroes. Each year, Thompson honors law enforcement officers and first responders in our community who have gone above and beyond the call of duty.

“Our first responders play an essential role in keeping our communities safe and saving lives. Every year, it is a great honor to be able to recognize some of our public safety heroes from our district for their incredible work on behalf of our communities,” said Thompson. “Sergeant Lekse and Captain Angell are exemplary public safety officers, and their stories are representative of the incredible work our law enforcement officers do on a regular basis. Congratulations to them both on this well-deserved recognition.”

During a suspicious vehicle stop in early 2019, Sergeant Lekse discovered a small amount of methamphetamine. The driver informed him of a mid-level dealer living and operating near the Martinez Police Department. Noting that the dealer was on probation, Sergeant Lekse coordinated a search that resulted in the seizure of ¼ pound of methamphetamine, a loaded handgun, and $5,000 in cash. Mr. Lekse continued his investigation, finding a connection to the Guzman family cartel of Mexico. Over the course of several months, Sergeant Lekse worked with the FBI to lead a massive multi-agency effort that led to the seizure of numerous firearms, approximately 100 pounds of methamphetamine, $23,000 in cash and $80,000 of assets.

This summer, Captain Angell was on his way to a mutual aid cover assignment when he observed an individual standing near the edge of the Carquinez Bridge. He realized that this individual may have been contemplating suicide and contacted dispatch for a California Highway Patrol unit. After making the call, he realized that there may not be enough time to wait and approached the individual on his own. Captain Angell spoke to the individual, comforted them, and talked them away from the edge. When authorities arrived, he returned to his original call.

The full list of the Public Safety Heroes of the Year for the Fifth Congressional District is below: