Thompson Announces 2022 Napa County Public Safety Heroes

Napa County – Today, Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05) announced Deputies Brian Ringo and Joseph Schiavoni and Rodger Collinson as the 2022 Napa County Public Safety Heroes. Each year, Thompson honors law enforcement officers and first responders in our community who have gone above and beyond the call of duty.

“Our first responders play an essential role in keeping our communities safe and saving lives. Every year, it is a great honor to be able to recognize some of our public safety heroes from our district for their incredible work on behalf of our communities,” said Thompson. “Deputies Ringo and Schiavoni demonstrated incredible grace under pressure and helped to save the life a woman and the life of her unborn child. Mr. Collinson demonstrates selflessness and commitment to our community through COVID-19 relief and fire safety programs. I am honored to recognize these fine public safety officers for their work on behalf of Napa County.”

On June 17, 2022, Deputies Ringo and Schiavoni responded to a 911 call on Lake Berryessa where a pregnant woman had been severely injured by a prop blade. Deputy Schiavoni skillfully connected his patrol boat to the involved vessel. Once aboard, Deputy Ringo provided critical medical aid to the victim and both deputies carried her off via a backboard. They quickly took her to the shore for extraction via helicopter and their actions saved the lives of the woman and her unborn child.

While working with the Napa Fire Department, Mr. Collinson developed and continues to lead the Safe Program which provides fire safety messages to elementary schools across Napa. In addition to putting his life on the line to protect our community from fires, he demonstrated incredible initiative by creating the Facebook group “Support Napa Valley Restaurants.” The purpose of this group is to provide free advertising for restaurants effected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Mr. Collinson has also served as team lead for the annual City of Napa employee breakfast and is a member of the Native Sons of the Golden West.

The full list of the Public Safety Heroes of the Year for the Fifth Congressional District is below: