Thompson Announces 2022 Solano County Public Safety Heroes

Solano County – Today, Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05) announced Detective Rory Logan and Robert O’Connor as the 2022 Solano County Public Safety Heroes. Each year, Thompson honors law enforcement officers and first responders in our community who have gone above and beyond the call of duty.

“Our first responders play an essential role in keeping our communities safe and saving lives. Every year, it is a great honor to be able to recognize some of our public safety heroes from our district for their incredible work on behalf of our communities,” said Thompson. “Detective Logan and Mr. O’Connor play vital roles in supporting and protecting our communities, and their efforts are deserving of recognition. From stopping crime to providing life-saving medical care, their actions are truly exemplary of what it means to be a public safety hero.”

In March 2022, Bahadur Singh, the owner and clerk of Rose Market, was murdered during a robbery. Detective Logan worked tirelessly to investigate the incident, cooperating with multiple other agencies, and led to the swift arrest of the suspect before he was able to cause further harm. Detective Logan’s persistence and investigative skill makes her a valuable part of the Benicia Police Department and our community as a whole.

On July 1, 2022, Mr. O’Connor was driving to the academy when he observed a major traffic accident on the Byron Highway near Tracy, California. Two vehicles had recently collided, with one forcing the other to roll of the side of the road. Mr. O’Connor took immediate action and provided dispatch with an update on the incident. He then placed himself at risk by climbing into one of the badly damaged vehicles and providing life-saving care to two individuals. He remained on scene to assist in medical care even after South San Joaquin Fire Authority resources arrived.

The full list of the Public Safety Heroes of the Year for the Fifth Congressional District is below: