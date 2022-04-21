Thompson Announces $555 Million in New Investments for Transportation and Climate in California

Napa – Today, Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05) announced that California is set to receive $555,295,299 in funding from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to provide Californians with more transportation options, ease congestion in local communities, and reduce carbon pollution across the state.

“The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act is delivering historic investments in our communities, and this latest round of funding will ensure access to cleaner and more convenient transportation options for California,” said Thompson. “This funding is going to reduce commute times, lower costs for families, combat carbon pollution, and create good-paying jobs here in the United States. I was proud to vote for this essential legislation, and I look forward to working with our local leaders to ensure that every community receives the support they need to put these investments to work.”

The investments total more than $6.4 billion across the country and are administered under the Federal Highway Administration’s Carbon Reduction Program, a new initiative established by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. As families grapple with rising prices at the pump, this funding will allow California to deliver more transportation alternatives and reduce commute times. These funds can be invested in a range of eligible projects, including:

Public transit services

Electric vehicle charging infrastructure

Traffic flow improvements

Congestion management technology

Pedestrian and cycle trails

