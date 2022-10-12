Thompson Announces $5.6 Billion for California Roads, Bridges from Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill

Today, Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05) announced that California will receive $5,616,208,254 from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to improve and modernize roads, bridges, and tunnels across our state.

“When we invest in our infrastructure, we are investing in the next generation,” said Thompson. “The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is providing our communities with the resources we need to fix our roads and bridges which will in turn slash commute times, lower car repair costs, reduce pollution, and create good-paying jobs. I am committed to working with our state and local leaders to ensure that critical projects receive the funding they need from this law.”

Rep. Thompson voted for the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to help rebuild our nation, while continuing to power America’s strong, steady economic recovery. This law included the single largest dedicated investment in surface transportation infrastructure since the construction of the Interstate Highway System: creating good-paying jobs while improving the safety and efficiency of our roadways.

The new funding for California announced today comes from twelve initiatives under the Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration for the upcoming fiscal year. California’s allocation is part of a nearly $60 billion tranche from the Department of Transportation to support critical infrastructure in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. Each state and territory will have the flexibility to determine how these funds can best address longstanding needs.

Communities across the country are already feeling the transformative impact of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law:

The Bridge Formula Program has supported repairs on over 2,400 bridges.

The Promoting Resilient Operations for Transformative, Efficient, and Cost-Saving Transportation (PROTECT) Formula Program has funded over $200 million of projects in 21 states.

The Highway Safety Improvement Program supported improvements on more than 5,300 projects, including a total of 155 roundabout projects throughout the country that will reduce the number of traffic conflict points.

The National Highway Performance Program has funded more than 6,000 projects to improve safety and efficiency.

The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act was signed into law November 15, 2021. Republicans overwhelmingly opposed this law, with 200 House Republicans voting no.