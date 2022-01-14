Thompson Announces $849 Million in Funding to Repair California Bridges in 2022

Washington – Today, Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05) announced that California is set to receive $849.4 million to repair and improve the 1,536 bridges in poor condition throughout the state in 2022 from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Congressman Thompson voted to pass this bipartisan law in the fall, helping to send $4.2 billion over five years to California’s bridges. This funding is part of the largest bridge formula program in American history.

“Last fall, I voted to make the largest investment in our infrastructure since President Eisenhower’s federal highway system,” said Thompson. “The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act is going to create millions of jobs while repairing our bridges throughout California. I’m proud to announce the first round of funding that is on its way to connect our communities, grow our economy, and make our bridges safe for generations to come.”

“The Biden-Harris Administration is thrilled to launch this program to fix thousands of bridges across the country – the largest investment of its kind in U.S. history,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “Modernizing America’s bridges will help improve safety, support economic growth and make people’s lives better in every part of the country – in rural, suburban, city, and tribal communities.”

“This record amount of funding, made possible by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, will allow states and tribal governments to fix the bridges most in need of repair,” Deputy Federal Highway Administrator Stephanie Pollack said. “It will also modernize them to withstand the effects of climate change and to make them safer for all users, including cyclists and pedestrians. Every state has bridges in poor condition and in need of repair, including bridges with weight restrictions that may force lengthy detours for travelers, school buses, first responders or trucks carrying freight,” she added.

California will receive a total of $4.2 billion under the new program to address highway bridge needs. The funding is available to improve the condition of 1,536 bridges in poor condition.

Nationwide, the Bridge Formula Program is expected to help repair approximately 15,000 bridges. In addition to providing funds to states to replace, rehabilitate, preserve, protect, and construct highway bridges, the Bridge Formula Program has dedicated funding for Tribal transportation facility bridges as well as “off-system” bridges, locally owned facilities which are those not on the federal-aid highway system. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law includes an incentive for states to direct the new Bridge Formula Program funds to off-system bridges owned by a county, city, town or other local agency. While states normally must match federal funding with up to 20 percent state or local funding, the guidance issued today notes that federal funds can be used for 100 percent of the cost of repairing or rehabilitating such locally owned off-system bridges.

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is a once-in-a-generation investment in infrastructure, which will grow the economy, enhance U.S. competitiveness in the world, create good jobs, and make our transportation system more sustainable and equitable. Specific to the FHWA, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law provides more than $350 billion over five fiscal years for surface transportation programs.

