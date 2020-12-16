Thompson Announces Evan Torres as 2020 App Challenge Winner for Fifth Congressional District

Washington – Today Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05) announced that Evan Torres has been selected as the 2020 App Challenge winner for the Fifth Congressional District for his app Charity Checker, an app to determine the reputability of nonprofits.

“The Congressional App Challenge is a great way to showcase our local technology talent and each year, I am excited to see the innovative designs from our students. Congratulations to Evan Torres for his winning app, Charity Checker,” said Thompson. “His helpful design will be on display throughout the upcoming year in our nation’s Capitol and on the House website, and we are proud he will represent our district!”

You can click here to watch a video outlining the concept and design of the winning app and you can click here to learn more about the Congressional App Challenge.

Congressman Mike Thompson is proud to represent California’s 5th Congressional District, which includes all or part of Contra Costa, Lake, Napa, Solano and Sonoma Counties. He is a senior member of the House Committee on Ways and Means where he chairs the Subcommittee on Select Revenue Measures. Rep. Thompson is Chairman of the House Gun Violence Prevention Task Force. He is also Co-Chair of the bipartisan, bicameral Congressional Wine Caucus and a member of the fiscally-conservative Blue Dog Coalition.