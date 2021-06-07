Thompson Announces His Funding Request for Improvements Along SR 37 and Fairgrounds Drive Included in Upcoming Highway Bill

Solano – Today Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05) announced that his request for $4 million to support infrastructure investments along State Route 37 and Fairgrounds Drive in Solano County was included in the infrastructure package that will be marked up later this week by the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee. This is an important step before a vote on the House floor.

“Improving traffic flow and safety along State Route 37 and the Fairgrounds Drive Interchange is a crucial part of investing in infrastructure in our district. This spot is the gateway to Vallejo and improvements will keep employees at Six Flags safe, connect the region to the Solano 360 project and boost the redevelopment of the Solano Fairgrounds. That’s why I was proud to request $4 million in Federal funding as one of my top Member Designated Projects and why I will continue working to ensure this funding reaches our district.”

Thompson was able to secure $19.03 million in Federal funding as part of the Member Designated Project program that was started this Congress. This includes $742,000 for the San Pablo Avenue Rehabilitation in Pinole in Contra Costa County, $2.28 million for the Chip Seal Program in Lake County, $3 million for the Napa Valley Vine Trail in Napa County, $4 million for the State Route 37/Fairgrounds Drive Interchange project in Solano County, $2 million for the Highway 116/West Cotati Intersection Safety Improvement project in Sonoma County and $7 million for the State Route 37 Corridor Enhancement Program in Sonoma County. You can click here to learn more about these Federal funding requests made by Thompson. This legislation is being considered in the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee this week and still needs to be approve by the full House and Senate and signed into law by President Biden.

