Thompson Announces His Funding Request for Lake County's Chip Seal Program Included in Upcoming Highway Bill

Lake – Today Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05) announced that his request for $2.28 million for Lake County’s Chip Seal Project to address county roads in Lakeport, Kelseyville, Cobb Mountain and Hidden Valley was included in the infrastructure package that will be marked up later this week by the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee. This is an important step before a vote on the House floor.

“Lake County roads are a critical part of keeping this rural area connected, yet far too many of them have received a poor rating. That’s why I supported a more than $2.28 million request for Federal funding for the county’s Chip Seal Project to improve 55 miles of county roads in the Fifth Congressional District. I am glad to see this funding included in the bill today and will work to ensure it’s included in the final legislation.”

Thompson was able to secure $19.03 million in Federal funding as part of the Member Designated Project program that was started this Congress. This includes $742,000 for the San Pablo Avenue Rehabilitation in Pinole in Contra Costa County, $2.28 million for the Chip Seal Program in Lake County, $3 million for the Napa Valley Vine Trail in Napa County, $4 million for the State Route 37/Fairgrounds Drive Interchange project in Solano County, $2 million for the Highway 116/West Cotati Intersection Safety Improvement project in Sonoma County and $7 million for the State Route 37 Corridor Enhancement Program in Sonoma County. You can click here to learn more about these Federal funding requests made by Thompson. This legislation is being considered in the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee this week and still needs to be approve by the full House and Senate and signed into law by President Biden.

###