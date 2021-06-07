Thompson Announces His Funding Request for Napa Valley Vine Trail Included in Upcoming Highway Bill

Napa – Today Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05) announced that his request for $3 million for the Napa Valley Vine Trail from Yountville to St. Helena was included in the infrastructure package that will be marked up later this week by the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee. This is an important step before a vote on the House floor.

“The Napa Valley Vine Trail is a hallmark of the entire community, used by locals and tourists alike. Completing the trail could generate as much as $165 million to boost the entire local economy. That’s why I was proud to make a Federal funding request for $3 million to close the gap between Yountville and St. Helena one of my top priorities as a Member Designated Project. I’ll continue working to ensure this critical funding is included in the final package and makes it to our community to make these important improvements.”

Thompson was able to secure $19.03 million in Federal funding as part of the Member Designated Project program that was started this Congress. This includes $742,000 for the San Pablo Avenue Rehabilitation in Pinole in Contra Costa County, $2.28 million for the Chip Seal Program in Lake County, $3 million for the Napa Valley Vine Trail in Napa County, $4 million for the State Route 37/Fairgrounds Drive Interchange project in Solano County, $2 million for the Highway 116/West Cotati Intersection Safety Improvement project in Sonoma County and $7 million for the State Route 37 Corridor Enhancement Program in Sonoma County. You can click here to learn more about these Federal funding requests made by Thompson. This legislation is being considered in the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee this week and still needs to be approve by the full House and Senate and signed into law by President Biden.

