Thompson Announces His Funding Request for San Pablo Avenue Rehabilitation Included in Upcoming Highway Bill

Contra Costa County – Today Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05) announced that his request for $742,000 for the San Pablo Avenue Rehabilitation project in the City of Pinole was included in the infrastructure package that will be marked up later this week by the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee. This is an important step before a vote on the House floor.

“San Pablo Avenue needs critical improvements to make it more accessible for people with disabilities and safer for pedestrians and cyclists. That’s why I supported a Federal funding request for $742,000 to make crucial investments in the accessibility and safety of the road and was proud to see that request included in the legislation released today. I will continue working to support this project as the bill becomes law.”

Thompson was able to secure $19.03 million in Federal funding as part of the Member Designated Project program that was started this Congress. This includes $742,000 for the San Pablo Avenue Rehabilitation in Pinole in Contra Costa County, $2.28 million for the Chip Seal Program in Lake County, $3 million for the Napa Valley Vine Trail in Napa County, $4 million for the State Route 37/Fairgrounds Drive Interchange project in Solano County, $2 million for the Highway 116/West Cotati Intersection Safety Improvement project in Sonoma County and $7 million for the State Route 37 Corridor Enhancement Program in Sonoma County. You can click here to learn more about these Federal funding requests made by Thompson. This legislation is being considered in the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee this week and still needs to be approve by the full House and Senate and signed into law by President Biden.

