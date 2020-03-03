Thompson Announces Paid Wounded Warrior Fellowship

Washington – Today Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05) announced he is now accepting applications for the House of Representatives’ paid Wounded Warrior Fellowship. Interested applicants can apply to work in any of Thompson’s district offices, including Napa, Santa Rosa, and Vallejo.

“As a combat Vietnam veteran, I am constantly working to find new ways to serve our veterans and ensure their expertise is reflected in my work in Congress,” said Thompson. “That’s why I am honored to announce a Wounded Warrior Fellowship in my office. All eligible veterans should consider applying and taking advantage of this opportunity to serve our district.”

The duties of the paid position could include, but are not limited to working as a constituent services representative helping constituents resolve issues with federal agencies, attending local events and meetings on behalf of the Congressman, and performing legislative work. The Wounded Warrior Fellowship Program was established by the House of Representatives to provide employment opportunities for wounded or disabled veterans within member offices.

The program is limited to veterans who meet all of the following requirements:

Honorably discharged and released from active duty within the last five years,

Terminal pay grades at or below E-5 or O-3,

And 20% or greater service-connected disabilities (waived if you have a Purple Heart).

Please note that veterans who are in receipt of a 20-year or Temporary Early Retirement Authorization (TERA) retirement are not eligible for the program. Interested veterans should go to https://www.usajobs.gov/ and search “Wounded Warrior Fellowship Program” for more information and how to apply.

###

Congressman Mike Thompson is proud to represent California’s 5th Congressional District, which includes all or part of Contra Costa, Lake, Napa, Solano and Sonoma Counties. He is a senior member of the House Committee on Ways and Means where he chairs the Subcommittee on Select Revenue Measures. Rep. Thompson is Chairman of the House Gun Violence Prevention Task Force. He is also Co-Chair of the bipartisan, bicameral Congressional Wine Caucus and a member of the fiscally-conservative Blue Dog Coalition.