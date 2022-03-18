Thompson Applauds EPA Decision to Uphold California's Clean Air Standards

Washington – Today, Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05) applauded the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) reversal of the previous administration’s decision to withdraw the waiver of federal preemption under the Clean Air Act for California’s Advanced Clean Car program. Rep. Thompson joined a letter with his colleagues to the EPA in July 2021 calling for this decision.

“California has set our own standards for a long time when it comes to motor vehicle air pollution to protect our residents from these harmful emissions, and many states across the country have followed our lead,” said Thompson. “High gas prices paired together with inefficient vehicles would put significant strain on motorists. I am glad to see Administrator Regan reverse the misguided decision from the previous administration and ensure that our state can continue to lead the way for clean air.”

The letter that the members of Congress sent to the EPA can be found here. The letter the EPA sent in response to the letter from the members of Congress can be found here.

