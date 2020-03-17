Thompson Applauds Expanded Telehealth Benefits Based on His Legislation

Washington – Today Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05), a senior member of the House Committee on Ways and Means, announced that the Administration has put out guidance to expand the use of telehealth as authorized by Thompson’s legislation included in the Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act, which passed the House earlier this month. Increased use of telehealth will help more people speak with a doctor during this public health crisis and decrease the spread of the virus as fewer people will have to be in waiting rooms, emergency departments, and other health care facilities to receive care.

“Telehealth is a proven and effective way of delivering health care and will be an important tool during this Coronavirus public health crisis. That’s why I am glad the Administration issued guidance to expand the use of telehealth for Medicare beneficiaries, as they were authorized to do under my legislation that recently passed the House,” said Thompson. “If people can consult with their doctor from the comfort of their home, fewer people will spread the virus and more people can get treated. I will continue working to ensure everyone can get the care they need during this uncertain time.”

You can click here to read the updated guidance from CMS and click here to learn more about Thompson’s legislation

