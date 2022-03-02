Thompson Applauds President Biden's State of the Union Address

Washington – Following President Biden’s State of the Union Address, Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05) released the following statement. Congressman Thompson was chosen by Speaker Pelosi to serve as a designated survivor for the State of the Union address.

“Tonight, I heard an optimistic vision from President Biden about the work that we have ahead to deliver for the American people and build a better America. We have made tremendous progress in the face of last year’s challenges, and the character, courage, and resilience of our country is inspiring,” said Thompson. “Thanks to the American Rescue Plan, we have gone from 48 percent of schools open when President Biden was sworn into office to 98 percent today, we have seen record economic and job growth, and hundreds of millions of Americans have been vaccinated. I am glad that President Biden emphasized the importance of taking action to reduce gun violence in our communities and called on Congress to pass my bipartisan Background Checks Act.

“I am very glad to hear the president speak on the importance of unity and working together. I believe that Congress can deliver tangible results that improve the lives of our communities, and hearing President Biden speak on the importance of mental health care, crushing the opioid epidemic, improving support for our veterans, and beating cancer provides a strong roadmap for achieving bipartisan success.

“It was refreshing to hear from a leader in the White House who is commanding respect abroad and working with our allies in the common defense of democracy at home and around the world.

“Looking ahead, we still have a lot of work to do. That means lowering costs of everyday expenses like gas, groceries, child and elder care, and prescription drugs. I am looking forward to delivering these priorities for the people of California’s Fifth District, and I know that we have a true partner in the White House who knows that it is never a good bet to bet against the American people.”

