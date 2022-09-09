Thompson, Assemblymember Aguiar-Curry Launch Student Leadership Council

Today, Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05) and Assemblymember Aguiar-Curry (CA-A04) announced that they are now accepting applications for their Student Leadership Council. This council allows high school students in our region to get an up-close look at how the government works and collaborate with other students on issues to build their leadership skills.

“The Student Leadership Council is an incredible opportunity for high school students in our community to get a firsthand experience dealing with the issues that matter most,” said Thompson and Aguiar-Curry. “We are excited to begin accepting applications from students throughout our districts and to engage them in opportunities that advance their leadership skills and provide insight into public service. We encourage all interested students to apply by the October 12th deadline, and we look forward to this year’s council.”

The Student Leadership Council meets virtually every other Wednesday from 4pm - 6pm beginning on October 19, 2022 and ending on March 22, 2023. Each session features activities and guest speakers on topics such as federal, state, and local government, the role of nonprofits, how to be a leader, local issues impacting our communities, and more. Regular attendance and active participation are expected of all participants during required meetings.

High school students who live in California’s Fifth Congressional District and California’s Fourth Assembly District are encouraged are apply and should submit their application by 6pm on Wednesday, October 12. Interested students should click here for information on how to apply.