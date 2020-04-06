Thompson Blasts Acting Navy Secretary’s Comments Regarding Captain Crozier

Washington – Today Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05) defended the actions of Captain Brett E. Crozier, a Santa Rosa native and a U.S. Navy captain who was removed from his command after alerting Navy officials as to the dangers of spreading Coronavirus on his aircraft carrier. In remarks leaked in news reports today, the Acting Secretary of the Navy referred to Crozier as “stupid” and “naive” to his former sailors. Thompson released the below statement.

“Captain Crozier acted with only the best interest of his crew in mind, showing an unwavering commitment to their health and safety during this uncertain time. As a combat veteran, his dismissal has me deeply concerned and the comments made by the Secretary of the Navy are downright unacceptable. The entire Department of Defense should be focused on the health of our men and women in uniform, not closing ranks and slandering a good man who has served his nation honorably. I will continue defending Captain Crozier and asking the Navy to conduct a full investigation into this matter.”

Thompson wrote to the President, to the Department of Defense Inspector General, the Acting Secretary of the Navy, the Secretary of Defense, the Chairman and Ranking Member of the House Armed Services Committee, the Chairwoman and Ranking Member of the Committee on Oversight and Reform, the Chairman and Ranking Member of the Senate Armed Services Committee and Speaker Pelosi and Minority Leader McCarthy, demanding a further explanation into and oversight of the Navy’s decision to relieve Captain Crozier of his command.

###

Congressman Mike Thompson is proud to represent California’s 5th Congressional District, which includes all or part of Contra Costa, Lake, Napa, Solano and Sonoma Counties. He is a senior member of the House Committee on Ways and Means where he chairs the Subcommittee on Select Revenue Measures. Rep. Thompson is Chairman of the House Gun Violence Prevention Task Force. He is also Co-Chair of the bipartisan, bicameral Congressional Wine Caucus and a member of the fiscally-conservative Blue Dog Coalition.