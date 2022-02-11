Thompson Calls Out Disgusting Campaign Ad Depicting Gun Violence Towards Elected Officials

Washington – Today, House Gun Violence Prevention Task Force Chair Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05) released the following statement in response to an advertisement from a candidate running for the United States Senate in Arizona shooting a gun at President Joe Biden, Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and Senator Mark Kelly.

“Gun violence is one of the most severe issues that our country faces as 30 people are killed by someone using a gun every day,” said Thompson. “This disgusting advertisement from a man seeking to represent the people of Arizona in the United States Senate is utterly unacceptable. The use of a national platform to encourage violence can and does lead to actual violence and threatens the safety of those depicted. Using gun violence to get elected is a sickening and horrifying tactic that needs to be called out whenever it happens.

“I strongly condemn this advertisement and call on the candidate to take it down."