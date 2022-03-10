Thompson, Castor, Sonoma Academy Students Lead Climate Resolution on Mental Health Impact on Students

Washington – This week, Reps. Mike Thompson (CA-05) and Kathy Castor (FL-14) alongside two students from Sonoma Academy introduced House Resolution 975 that addresses the impact of recurrent climate-related disasters on the mental health of young people. This comes as Congressman Thompson and Congresswoman Castor hold a town hall tonight on climate change for the residents of California’s Fifth District.

“Youth are experiencing an unprecedented level of climate anxiety and the mental health impacts of recurrent climate-related disasters on youth are a threat to their well-being,” said Thompson. “Our young people need support to be resilient as they face today’s increasing climate disasters and ultimately take on the issue of fighting for climate justice. I am so proud of Madigan and Giselle for their leadership and advocacy on this issue, and I am honored to introduce this resolution in support of all youth concerned about climate change.”

"As we work to address the costly impacts that climate-fueled disasters have on our economy, our infrastructure, and the pocketbooks of Americans, we must also address the harmful effect they have on the mental health of our children and neighbors," said Chair Castor. "These mental health impacts are especially hard on young Americans, who stand up every day demanding we act on climate with urgency. I commend Giselle and Madigan for becoming climate leaders at such a young age – and I promise to keep fighting for the world they will inherit."

“New reports about the negative effects of climate change on people, youth, our planet and our future are continually coming out with horrific findings. This is an issue where it is imperative that youth voices are heard because the frightening statistics are about our futures. We have had an incredible experience working with Representative Thompson, he and his staff have made the process seamless and have ensured our resolution has remained everything we wanted it to be,” said Giselle Perez, Junior at Sonoma Academy.

“Youth voices being acknowledged and brought forward in policy is more important than ever as the climate crisis begins to drastically affect the mental health of young people everywhere. We have been given the responsibility of solving a problem that can only be addressed systemically, because we have limited time to make effective change, so it's essential that we have the support of our representatives though this process. Representative Thompson has approached our resolution with integrity and so much dedication to acknowledging this issue with efficiency, and we are so grateful for the adult voices that guide us through becoming activists and leaders at such a young age,” said Madigan Traversi, Junior at Sonoma Academy.

This House resolution, written by high school climate advocates and sponsored by two climate leaders in the House of Representatives, raises awareness about the mental health pandemic of youth climate anxiety, the disproportionate impact of climate mental health issues on the youth in black, indigenous, and people of color communities, and calls for funding for resources to support the mental health of young people affected by the climate crisis.

