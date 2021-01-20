Thompson Celebrates Inauguration of Joe Biden as President

Washington – Today Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05) released the following statement after Joe Biden was sworn in as President and Kamala Harris was sworn in as Vice President.

“Today I was proud to watch as Joe Biden was sworn in as President and Kamala Harris was sworn in as Vice President. Today we turn an important page in our nation’s history, and I have great hope for the future we can create together. Today is a new day. I look forward to working with President Biden and Vice President Harris to build back better as we advance priorities to help our district and to build a fairer and more equitable tax code in my role as Chairman of the House Ways and Means Subcommittee on Select Revenue Measures. We must all work together to ensure we write the next chapter in our nation’s march toward justice, freedom and equality for all.”

Thompson attended the inauguration on the West Front of the Capitol along with his wife, Janet Thompson.

###

Congressman Mike Thompson is proud to represent California’s 5th Congressional District, which includes all or part of Contra Costa, Lake, Napa, Solano and Sonoma Counties. He is a senior member of the House Committee on Ways and Means where he chairs the Subcommittee on Select Revenue Measures. Rep. Thompson is Chairman of the House Gun Violence Prevention Task Force. He is also Co-Chair of the bipartisan, bicameral Congressional Wine Caucus and a member of the fiscally-conservative Blue Dog Coalition.