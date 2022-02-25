Thompson Condemns Russian Advances in Ukraine and Calls for Stronger Sanctions Against Russia, Putin

St. Helena – Today, Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05) called for action to impose stronger sanctions against Russia and Vladimir Putin as the Russian invasion into Ukraine continues.

“History is going to remember the brutal authoritarianism of Putin as cold, calculated, and illegal,” said Thompson. “This continued invasion of Ukraine is destroying lives and is on its way to becoming one of the most severe conflicts we have seen in Europe since World War II. Sanctions are the strongest and most effective when done in coordination with our allies. Although the previously announced sanctions were a strong step in the right direction, it is clear that stronger and more severe sanctions are needed to cut off Russia and its oligarchs from the global economy. I am glad to see the Biden Administration take action today to sanction Vladimir Putin, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, and members of the Russian national security team.

“I am praying for the people of Ukraine and our allies and I am hoping for a swift resolution of this conflict.”

Congressman Thompson is a co-sponsor of the Russian Travel Sanctions for a Democratic Ukraine Act, legislation that would implement comprehensive visa restrictions on the following categories of citizens of the Russian Federation:

All government officials and their family members;

All oligarchs and their family members;

Any employee of a state-owned company and their family members; and

Any employee of a company that receives state funding and their family members.

These visa restrictions will be done in coordination with NATO nations and other allies in the free world. The bill also gives the Biden Administration the power to define who falls into which categories and to grant limited and appropriate waivers with Congressional pre-notification, ensuring the Administration has the flexibility it needs to respond to an ever-evolving situation.

