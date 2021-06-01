Thompson Highlights Importance of Community Funded Project Request to Napa County, Local Municipalities

Napa, CA – Today Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05) visited the Napa County Sheriff’s Department to hear firsthand how the Community Funded Project request made he made to the Appropriations Committee would boost public safety throughout the county. Thompson submitted a $1.8 million request for a Community Funded Project that would allow Napa County and local municipalities to upgrade public safety radio and communications equipment. This project would assist the Napa County Sheriff’s Office, the City of Napa Police Department, the City of St. Helena Police Department and the City of Calistoga Police Department. A statement from Thompson is below and photos are attached.

“As we enter Fire Season, it’s critical our local public safety officers have every tool they need to help keep us safe and keep our privacy protected. That’s why I was proud to support this Community Funded Project request by the County of Napa to help upgrade its radio and communications equipment. My visit today will allow me to better work to ensure this request is funded by the Appropriations Committee. Know I will continue working to bring back these important resources to help our district.

In the 117th Congress, Congressional Leadership made changes to the appropriations process to allow Members of Congress to provide input on how Federal funding gets to local and state governments and nonprofits. Thompson submitted this request made by Napa County and you can click here to learn more and view all his Community Funded Project requests.

