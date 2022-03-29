Thompson Introduces Bipartisan Resolution Recognizing National Women's History Month

Washington – Today, Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05) introduced a bipartisan resolution to support the goals and ideals of National Women’s History Month. Thompson introduces this resolution each year to mark March as Women’s History Month and celebrate the diverse history of our country’s women.

“Each year, we celebrate the significant contributions of women throughout our nation’s history during March, adding these stories to our story,” said Thompson. “Women’s history is fundamental to understanding the complex past of our nation and recognizing Women’s History Month is an opportunity to remember the contributions of American women. Every year, I look forward to introducing this resolution to mark Women’s History Month and uplift the stories of women from our nation’s history.”

Until the late 1970’s, women’s history was rarely included in K-12 curriculum and was virtually absent in public awareness. To counter this, the Education Taskforce of the Sonoma County Commission on the Status of Women initiated a “Women’s History Week” celebration in 1978 centered on International Women’s History Day. With the help of the National Women’s History Project, founded in Sonoma County, thousands of schools and communities joined in the commemoration of Women’s History Week. In 1981, Congress responded to the growing popularity of Women’s History Week by making it a national observance and eventually expanding the week to a month in 1987.

The National Women’s History Project (NWHP) is based in Santa Rosa and chooses the theme of National Women’s History Month each year. This year, National Women’s History Month celebrates “Women Providing Healing, Promoting Hope.”

The resolution was cosponsored by 90 members of Congress.

The text of the resolution can be found here.

