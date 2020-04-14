Thompson Introduces the Business Interruption Insurance Coverage Act

Washington – Today Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05) announced the introduction of the Business Interruption Insurance Coverage Act of 2020, a bipartisan bill to ensure businesses who purchase interruption insurance won’t get their claims denied because of major events, such as the Coronavirus pandemic, public safety power shutoffs or evacuations. This insurance compensates businesses for lost revenue when they are forced to close and, in many cases, is the difference between staying open and closing permanently. A statement from Thompson is below.

“Businesses who have purchased business interruption insurance in good faith and are forced to close their doors because of a major event and through no fault of their own deserve to have their claims honored. I have heard from many local businesses in my district who are getting denied and are worried about making necessary expenses, like payroll or rent, during the Coronavirus pandemic. That’s why I introduced the Business Interruption Insurance Coverage Act, a solution to future forced closures to help small business owners and their employees. Forced closures shouldn’t mean the end of the local businesses that power our economy.”

You can click here to read the text of H.R. 6494, the Business Interruption Insurance Coverage Act. Original cosponsors include Representatives Alcee Hastings (D-FL), John Larson (D-CT), Grace Napolitano (D-CA), Mike Rogers (R-AL), Jerry McNerney (D-CA), John Garamendi (D-CA), Darren Soto (D-FL), Gil Cisneros (D-CA), and TJ Cox (D-CA).

