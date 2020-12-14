Thompson Marks Eight Years Since Sandy Hook Elementary Shooting

Washington – Today Chairman of the House Gun Violence Prevention Task Force Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05) released the following statement marking the eight-year anniversary since the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut.

“Eight years ago, our nation watched as tragedy unfolded at Sandy Hook Elementary School. Twenty innocent children had their lives and futures cut short. Six incredible and dedicated educators were killed defending their students. Families were forever changed and an entire community faced unimaginable heartbreak that they still live with today. We have them all in our hearts today as we mark this tragic anniversary.

“In their honor, today we also renew our fight to end gun violence and pass meaningful legislation to help prevent this from ever happening again. This should have been accomplished long ago, but we must continue our fight to pass my bipartisan background checks legislation to help keep communities safe from this kind of tragedy. When we say enough is enough, we must act to ensure it’s truly the end of this violence.”

###

Congressman Mike Thompson is proud to represent California’s 5th Congressional District, which includes all or part of Contra Costa, Lake, Napa, Solano and Sonoma Counties. He is a senior member of the House Committee on Ways and Means where he chairs the Subcommittee on Select Revenue Measures. Rep. Thompson is Chairman of the House Gun Violence Prevention Task Force. He is also Co-Chair of the bipartisan, bicameral Congressional Wine Caucus and a member of the fiscally-conservative Blue Dog Coalition.