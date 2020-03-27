Thompson Marks Passage of Third Coronavirus Response Package

Washington – Today Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05), a senior member of the House Committee on Ways and Means, lauded the House passage of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, the third Coronavirus response package. The bill now heads to the President’s desk for signature. A statement from Thompson is below.

“This bill represents a critical compromise between both parties whose Members came together in light of the Coronavirus pandemic. It is not perfect, but it is an important step forward. I have said since the start we had to help workers, small businesses, and health care providers who have been hit, and intense negotiations have produced a bill that prioritizes the needs of our health system and of working families ahead of big corporations.

“I’ve spent the last several days reviewing the bill and discussing the fine points with leaders in our district who agree this is a good start – this bill will help our communities and get them the assistance they need right away. It gives hospitals a massive infusion of support, including medical supplies such as personal protective equipment. It helps people who are struggling financially with rebate checks and a strong emergency unemployment program. And it boosts our small businesses with grants and emergency loans so they can keep going despite the economic toll this virus is taking.

“This is not our last legislative effort to help our district and our nation and the people I represent. I have already begun conversations with our local leaders and with my colleagues in Congress what will be in our next relief package. Know that my work to bring back every Federal dollar and resource continues. We will get through this together.”

You can click here to read a summary of the bill and click here to see the full text.

