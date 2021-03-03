Thompson, McKinley Introduce Resolution Marking World Hearing Day

Washington – Today Rep. Mike Thompson (D-CA) and Rep. David McKinley (R-WV) announced the introduction of a bipartisan resolution designating March 3 as World Hearing Day. This resolution recognizes the importance of hearing to overall health and promotes awareness about preventing deafness and promoting hearing and ear care.

“Millions across our nation suffer from hearing loss, but hearing health is often overlooked as a critical part of the wholistic health of each and every individual across our nation. That’s why I am proud to introduce this bipartisan resolution to designate today, March 3 as World Hearing Day,” said Thompson. “This recognizes the importance of hearing health and gives us a chance to raise awareness so we can better provide treatment and services for those with hearing loss.”

“Today we recognize World Hearing Day. According to the World Health Organization, there are approximately 466 million people around the world who have disabling hearing loss,” said McKinley. “As someone who is hearing impaired, I understand how crucial it is to recognize and acknowledge the needs of the hearing impaired community. I will continue to champion these issues and look forward to ensuring that those who are suffering from hearing loss can achieve a higher quality of life.”

“We applaud Representatives Thompson and McKinley for introducing today’s resolution supporting March 3rd as World Hearing Day,” said A. Lynn Williams, PhD, CCC-SLP, 2021 President of the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association (ASHA). “As we observe this important global focus on hearing health, their leadership and this resolution helps brighten the spotlight on critical needs like the expansion of public access to hearing health services.”

You can click here to read the text of this resolution.

###

